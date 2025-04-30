type here...
Kennedy Agyapong’s supporter get stabbed at NPP’s “Thank You” tour after fight between Kennedy Agyapong and Bawumia’s fans

By Mzta Churchill

A staunch member of the Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has been stabbed, Gh Page can authoritatively proclaim.

The incident occurred yesterday, April 29 when the NPP and its leaders visited Kumasi as part of their “Thank You” tour.

Upon their arrival, the NPP engaged with its members at the Abuakwa to thank, apologize and ensure their grievances are redressed.

Followed by that, the NPP went to Bantama to engage with their members where the incident occurred.

Per the information gathered by Gh Page, a brouhaha occurred after the two top giants of the NPP, Dr. Bawumia and Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

It is yet to be uncovered what triggered the fight, however, during the heated argument, a staunch member of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong was stabbed.

In videos flying across social media platforms, the fan was seen at the hospital while Hon. Kennedy Agyapong among other NPP bigwigs stand close to him.

Wednesday, April 30, 2025
