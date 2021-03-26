type here...
Kennedy Osei acquires a $32,000 Polaris Slingshot Car

By Qwame Benedict
Kennedy Osei
Kennedy Osei
The first son of millionaire Osei Kwame Despite, Kennedy Osei has added a Polaris Slingshot car to his already expensive and luxurious fleet of cars.

Kennedy showed off his new ride when he arrived at work in his newly acquired red and black coated Polaris Slingshot worth $32,000.

Fada Dickson who is the managing director of Despite media is captured in a video admiring the car before finally going to enjoy a test drive around town.

The Polaris Slingshot is a three-wheeled motor vehicle that costs some fortune for the ordinary man.

Watch the video below:

What is $32k when your dad is Kwame Despite.

Source:Ghpage

