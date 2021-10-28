type here...
Entertainment

Kennedy Osei assures Funny Face of his forgiveness after he begged for mercy

By Lizbeth Brown
Kennedy Osei, Funny Face and Fadda Dickson
The General Manager of the Despite Group of Companies, Kennedy Osei Asante has sent a message to Comedian Funny Face following his recent outburst on social media.

Funny Face originally known as Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng went berserk on social media a few weeks ago and hurled insults at Fadda Dickson, Bola Ray, and Adebayor for neglecting him.

Currently, Funny Face who is on admission at the psychiatric hospital has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

In a recent post on social media, Funny Face has pleaded with Kennedy Osei to apologise on his behalf to Fadda Dickson.

Funny Face wrote; “Bro beg old boy give me Wai .. Charley am soo down and broken bro .. how is ur father despite ? I don’t want money am just greeting him .. ??????????”.

Kennedy Osei also replied; “Bro all is well. Even our heavenly father forgives us for our wrong doings. I’m sure @faddick definitely got a heart of Gold. All is well. Stay safe and we keep in touch off social media ok ??”

See post below;

In his rants, Funny Face threatened to kill his baby mama Vanessa and also commit suicide.

He was later arrested by the police where he was referred to the Psychiatric hospital for treatment.

Source:Ghpage

