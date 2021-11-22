Kennedy Osei shares dapper photos as he steps out with his wife for a plush wedding

- Advertisement -

Millionaire son, Kennedy Osei attended yet another lavish and classy wedding hosted by one of his rich friends over the weekend.

Kennedy and his wife Tracy April, who also tied the not in an extravagant wedding in 2020 that became the talk of the town for weeks, showed up in style.

The couple stole the show with their happy dance moves and revelled at the wedding as if it were their own.

SEE VIDEO BELOW

Kennedy Osei, who was a groomsman at his friend, Stephen Tawiah Jnr’s wedding, wowed everyone with his style and fashion sense.

He rocked a bespoke grey suit perfectly tailored by Kency – owned by his wife – which he paired with black shoes.

Check out the photos below