The beautiful wife of Kennedy Osei, Mrs Tracey Osei has set tongues wagging after flaunting her pricey Alexander McQueen handbag.

The classy woman who barely posts pictures of herself on social media has indirectly silenced our loudmouth slay queens who are fond of ‘peppering’ netizens users with their latest big girl purchases.

READ ALSO: Despite’s son Kennedy Osei called to the bar

In the carousel photos that have warmed hearts on the local digital space, Tracey Osei went all green in super expensive accessories.

She wore a green pair of trousers, which she paired with a green blazer. To top her looks, she wore a green pair of heels.

Her Alexander McQueen handbag named ‘The Short Story’ wasn’t also missing in action as she held it in her hand with elegance.

According to check’s on Alexander McQueen’s official website, the bag is priced at $2,190, which when converted with the current exchange rate costs a whopping GH? 31,873.24

Take a look at the photos below to know more…

READ ALSO: Twerking video of Kennedy Osei and his wife goes viral