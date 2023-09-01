Kenya hit by condom shortage due to a surge in ‘tatata’ activities

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Kenya is currently dealing with a shortage of condoms, leading to concerns about access to safe sex measures and the rising cost of protection.

The scarcity of condoms has delayed the distribution of free contraceptives, even as the prices of available condoms continue to rise.

Kenyans have for years relied on accessing male condoms through public venues such as sanitation facilities, hospitals, and condom dispensers, as part of efforts to mitigate sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS, syphilis, gonorrhoea, and unintended pregnancies.

Dr. Ruth Laibon, the CEO of the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC), stressed the need for a prompt solution, particularly due to the reduced availability of free condoms. She acknowledged that shops still have condoms available for purchase.

“The country has an ample supply of condoms.

The challenge is likely linked to the reduction in the availability of free condoms,” she explained.

The decrease in free condom availability is primarily attributed to the diminishing external resources that were once supplemented by the government’s allocation for condom procurement.