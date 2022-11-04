Popular Kenyan gospel singer, Mary Lincoln has taken over social media trends after her nudes were leaked on the internet by a yet-to-be-identified person.

Apparently, the nudes landed on the internet just hours after a top Kenyan blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga, dropped hints that she had in her possessions some inappropriate pictures of the gospel star.

Hinga gave a vivid description of Mary Lincoln without naming her. The blogger claimed the singer was sending her nudes to a wealthy man who was to pay her Ksh35,000 ( Ghc 3935.96) to rent an apartment along Kiambu road.

Hinga wrote;

“One very last one at noon I will be off for the rest of this year of the Lord 2022. Nothing stinks like hypocrisy in the images I got hold of. One of your favourite female musicians who resides at Nyawira Apartment along Kiambu road is seen entertaining an unidentified male, who is not the husband with a video call, nak£d like an animal in the bathroom. She is doing this for money 35,000 rent better explained as HOEING! I am doing this zero remorse, I have never regretted exposing harlots who hide behind church. Kama ni wewe huyo wa dines kata miti sasa!”

In the leaked video, Mary Lincoln is seen covered in a white towel before she stripped completely nak£d and exposed her well-toned body to the camera, entertaining a male who was on a video call with her.

The gospel singer is married as a second wife to former Kameme FM presenter Njogu Wa Njoroge.

