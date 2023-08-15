type here...
Lifestyle

Kenyan Chef Maliha breaks Hilda Baci’s Guinness world record for longest cooking marathon (Video)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
In a span of nearly two months, Hilda Baci’s achievement of being recognized by Guinness World Records as the individual with the longest cooking time (93 hours and 11 minutes) has been surpassed by a Kenyan chef.

Starting her marathon cooking endeavor on August 11th, Chef Maliha Mohammed has informally established a fresh record by diligently cooking for a continuous 95-hour period.

On Tuesday, via a post on her Instagram page, Maliha revealed her achievement, via a distinctive flyer that confidently reads, “NEW WORLD RECORD”.

She wrote; “@seagasltd Yes, we did it! New world record holder for the longest home kitchen cooking marathon in town ?? Shukran for the support ?”

Recall that Chef Hilda Baci who hails from Nigeria enters the Guinness Book of Records after cooking for  93 hours 11 minutes as a single individual.
See the post by Chef Kenyan Chef Maliha below;

Online videos circulated, depicting her supporters erupting with cheers and applause in a state of exhilaration as they encircled her right after she switched off the gas.

Watch the video below;

