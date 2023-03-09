Self-acclaimed ‘Jesus Chrsit’ runs to police for fear of being crucified on Easter Day

- Advertisement -

The prophet who claims to be the modern-age Jesus Christ has run into hiding.

According to reports, the Kenyan prophet was shocked when a group of people promised to crucify him on Easter Day to prove that he was the real Jesus Christ.

After the plot came to his knowledge, Prophet Eliyu Simiyu ran to the police for cover. He filed a report about a group of people planning to crucify him.

He also added that the police provided him with adequate protection during that time.

Africa Facts Zone reports that the man who calls himself “Jesus Christ of Bungoma” has gone into hiding.