As she battles complications from previous cosmetic surgeries, Vera Sidika emphasizes the importance of loving oneself.

The mother of one took to Instagram to share the tale of her reconstructive surgery experience as a result of complications that almost cost her life.

Vera Sidika stated affirmatively how she has learnt to love herself the way she is after a face-to-face encounter with death.

In a lengthy post via Instagram, Vera wrote:

THE REBIRTH …This has been the hardest phase in my life, Due to health risks & complications, I had to undergo surgery. It’s Still very unbelievable But I’ve come to terms with it & learnt to love myself regardless.

Ladies; pls learn to love yourself & don’t ever let peer pressure rush u into things that will ruin you in future. I’m lucky to be alive, God loves me so much.??

Honestly It’s been pretty hard, I didn’t even celebrate my bday this year, but here we are. Happy birthday to me. New me. I’ve come to appreciate life & never take things for granted. Thanks to my family, especially my husband for being there for me ?

To my fans: I am still the same sweetest Vera Sidika and that hasn’t changed. I appreciate y’all love & support & pray you will walk through this journey with me.

I will be posting my surgery journey videos here, for those who have been thinking of getting booty surgery or changing anything on their bodies this might change your mind.

Peace & Love ??.”

