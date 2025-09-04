type here...
Kenyan University Dropout Arrested For Hacking Betting Firm, Stealing Over $88,000

By Armani Brooklyn
Seth Mwabe

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kenya has arrested 26-year-old university dropout, Seth Mwabe, for allegedly orchestrating a massive cyber fraud scheme that drained over $88,000 from a betting company.

According to authorities, Mwabe executed the heist by hacking into the firm’s systems under the guise of working as a cybersecurity consultant. Detectives say his scheme was sophisticated and well-planned.

A raid on Mwabe’s residence uncovered a safe, a money-counting machine, and a fully equipped computer lab. Investigators believe these tools were used to facilitate the illegal operation.

Seth Mwabe

Mwabe, who refers to himself as a cybersecurity engineer, is a university dropout who left school in his second year.

Despite his truncated academic journey, he claims to have been practising cybersecurity since 2017.

In 2019, Mwabe demonstrated his skill by winning a cybersecurity challenge organised by a major local bank—a feat that seemingly foreshadowed his later exploits.

The suspect is currently in police custody as investigations continue, with authorities working to trace the stolen funds and dismantle any networks tied to his operations.

GhPageNews

