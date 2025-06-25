Keta SHS female student discovered dead

A Keta Business Senior High School student, Gloria Segoe has been found dead in a manhole at Tomefa in the Ga south Municipality after taking exeat from school to allegedly visit her grandmother in Agbozome.

Preliminary investigations has revealed Gloria had travelled to Accra to visit her boyfriend, not her grandmother.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Public Relations Officer, DOII Desmond Ackah, confirmed the incident in an interview.

The GNFS responded to a distress call at 10:02 p.m. on Monday, June 23, 2025, and recovered her lifeless body from the stream at 10:42 p.m., handing it over to the police for further inquiry.

Her mother has since confirmed Gloria’s identity after visiting the Police Hospital.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s boyfriend has been arrested and is cooperating with authorities, though he denies involvement in her death.

Investigations continue as officials work to uncover the exact cause behind this tragic loss.