Kevin Ekow Taylor erred: Journalist Albert has never worked with GhPage

It has come to our notice a video in which Kevin Ekow Taylor without detailed checks tried to drag our renowned and respected media company GHPage into the trending ‘Journalist’ Albert’s issue.

In a video reaction, the CEO of Loud Silence Media in an attempt to wade into the saga took a swipe at Albert’s former employer Chris Handler.

According to Kevin Taylor who ranted throughout the last episode of his “With All Due Respect“, Bongo Ideas’ former employer was wrong to have fired him because of just internet trolls.

Albert also known as Bongo Ideas on social media was relieved of his duties as a writer for Ghbase but not Ghpage.

Yes, there is a slight ‘similarity’. One might take either name for the other hence our rejoinder to Kevin Taylor’s reaction which he mentioned GhPage.

And instead of mentioning the rightful name which is Ghbase while reacting to the news, he(Taylor) relatively used Ghpage amid using harsh words.

It is in this capacity I (Mr Tabernacle) on behalf of Ghpage Media want to clear the air that the company has never had any working relationship or whatsoever with the blogger (Journalist Albert).