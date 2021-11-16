type here...
GhPageNewsKevin Ekow Taylor erred: Journalist Albert has never worked with GhPage
News

Kevin Ekow Taylor erred: Journalist Albert has never worked with GhPage

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kevin-Taylor-and-Bongo-Ideas
- Advertisement -

It has come to our notice a video in which Kevin Ekow Taylor without detailed checks tried to drag our renowned and respected media company GHPage into the trending ‘Journalist’ Albert’s issue.

In a video reaction, the CEO of Loud Silence Media in an attempt to wade into the saga took a swipe at Albert’s former employer Chris Handler.

According to Kevin Taylor who ranted throughout the last episode of his “With All Due Respect“, Bongo Ideas’ former employer was wrong to have fired him because of just internet trolls.

Albert also known as Bongo Ideas on social media was relieved of his duties as a writer for Ghbase but not Ghpage.

Yes, there is a slight ‘similarity’. One might take either name for the other hence our rejoinder to Kevin Taylor’s reaction which he mentioned GhPage.

And instead of mentioning the rightful name which is Ghbase while reacting to the news, he(Taylor) relatively used Ghpage amid using harsh words.

It is in this capacity I (Mr Tabernacle) on behalf of Ghpage Media want to clear the air that the company has never had any working relationship or whatsoever with the blogger (Journalist Albert).

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
81.4 ° F
81.4 °
81.4 °
81 %
2.5mph
47 %
Tue
81 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News