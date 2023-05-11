- Advertisement -

Finally, Nana Yaa Brefo has disclosed in a short video that she has ended her beef with Kevin Taylor for the obvious reason.

According to her, she has received calls from very important people to cease fire because her back-and-forth banter with Kevin Taylor is useless.

Nana Yaa Brefo described Kevin Taylor as a madman who is trying to make her also appear as a mad woman.

It’s strongly speculated on social media that it was Dr Kwaku Oteng who made a distress call to Nana Yaa Brefo to end her beef with Kevin Taylor.

They say Dr Oteng is much aware that the political critic can destroy his business within a short period.

The aftermath of Brefo’s concede comes with countless mixed social media reactions.

Netizens have started pointing fingers and raising concerns saying that since Nana Yaa Brefo has ceased fire, then it means that Kevin Taylor’s threats are valid.

According to some netizens, they believe that Dr Kwaku Oteng fears losing his sweat and probably is doing something in the dark with the Adonko brand, reason he has ordered Yaa Brefo to stop beefing with Kevin.