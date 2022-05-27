- Advertisement -

The Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has finally addressed issues concerning her absence from Parliament and threats from some party members to have her seat declared vacant.

In an exclusive interview on JoyNews yesterday, the Hon. Minister who hasn’t been present in parliament for the past 5 months asserted her children are the cause of her absence.

READ ALSO: Adwoa Safo requests for another 4-week leave extension

According to her, although she is committed to President Akufo-Addo, her constituents and her role as the Gender Minister, her family must come first; hence, her continuous absence from Parliament.

It is the back of this explanation from Adwoa Safo that has forced Kevin Taylor and Afia Schwar to mercilessly insult and chide her with no pity.

As we all know, Kevin Taylor is a serial castigator and doesn’t spare people who fall into his net.

Whiles addressing Adwoa Safo’s lousy excuse, Kevin Taylor rained all manner of insults on Adwo Safo by describing as stupid and irrational.

READ ALSO: ‘NPP cannot remove Adwoa Safo from parliament without my approval’ – Alban Bagbin

Afia Schwar also took to her IG page to register her displeasure over Adwo Safo’s fake accent.

She wrote; “The accent and the wig is making me tired”

Watch the video below to know more…

Recall that just two months ago, his baby daddy and vociferous politician, Kennedy Agyapong took to the media to bash Adwo Safo for disgracing the NPP with her lackadaisical attitude.

Many Ghanaians joined the trend to call her out because she’s been paid for literally doing nothing but it appears it all fell on deaf ears because she’s yet to be present in parliament.