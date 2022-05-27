type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentKevin Taylor & Afia Schwar goes after Adwoa Safo (Video)
Entertainment

Kevin Taylor & Afia Schwar goes after Adwoa Safo (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Kevin Taylor & Afia Schwar goes after Adwoa Safo (Video)
Kevin Taylor & Afia Schwar goes after Adwoa Safo (Video)
- Advertisement -

The Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has finally addressed issues concerning her absence from Parliament and threats from some party members to have her seat declared vacant.

In an exclusive interview on JoyNews yesterday, the Hon. Minister who hasn’t been present in parliament for the past 5 months asserted her children are the cause of her absence.

READ ALSO: Adwoa Safo requests for another 4-week leave extension

According to her, although she is committed to President Akufo-Addo, her constituents and her role as the Gender Minister, her family must come first; hence, her continuous absence from Parliament.

It is the back of this explanation from Adwoa Safo that has forced Kevin Taylor and Afia Schwar to mercilessly insult and chide her with no pity.

As we all know, Kevin Taylor is a serial castigator and doesn’t spare people who fall into his net.

Whiles addressing Adwoa Safo’s lousy excuse, Kevin Taylor rained all manner of insults on Adwo Safo by describing as stupid and irrational.

READ ALSO: ‘NPP cannot remove Adwoa Safo from parliament without my approval’ – Alban Bagbin

Afia Schwar also took to her IG page to register her displeasure over Adwo Safo’s fake accent.

She wrote; “The accent and the wig is making me tired”

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

Recall that just two months ago, his baby daddy and vociferous politician, Kennedy Agyapong took to the media to bash Adwo Safo for disgracing the NPP with her lackadaisical attitude.

Many Ghanaians joined the trend to call her out because she’s been paid for literally doing nothing but it appears it all fell on deaf ears because she’s yet to be present in parliament.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, May 27, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    84.1 ° F
    84.1 °
    84.1 °
    68 %
    2.2mph
    27 %
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    83 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News