Kevin Taylor attacks Despite; Dares him to provide the tax he paid on his Bugatti (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Nonchalant and fearless CEO of Loud Silence Media – Kevin Ekow Taylor has attacked Dr Osei Kwame Despite in a new video that is currently fast trending on the internet.

According to the daredevil social media commentator, he strongly believes Despite didn’t pay a dime as tax on his $3M Bugatti Chiron Sport that has been the talk of town for the past week.

In this video, Kevin Taylor expressed with a glitch of mockery that he will be more than happy if Despite tells Ghanaians the amount of money he paid as tax on his Bugatti.

He went on to add that he suspects foul play somewhere and he will tireless make sure that the truth is uncovered.

Aside from Kevin Taylor, a lot of Ghanaians have also raised the same concern after the CEO of Despite group of companies first unveiled his highly-priced car.

Many have put forward that until he provides evidence that he paid all the necessary taxes on the car, they will keep taunting him.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Thursday, February 10, 2022
