Kevin Taylor confirms getting sued by Kennedy Agyapong

By Qwame Benedict
CEO of Loudsilence media Kevin Taylor has confirmed that he has been sued by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong in the US.

Yesterday, the news went rife that Kennedy Agyapong through his lawyers had sued the US-based journalist for defamation.

According to NPP’s Hopeson Adorye, Kennedy has sued Kevin for $15 million as damages for all the things he had said about the politician in the past.

He continued that he received the suit last week Thursday hence the decision to call off his show for that day.

Speaking on his “With All Due Respect” show yesterday, Kevin Taylor confirmed getting a suit from Kennedy Agyapong in the US.

The journalist who read some portion of the suit explained that he received the suit 20 minutes before his show and that the money involved is not $15 million but rather $9.5 million.

Kevin went further to say that he is happy he has been sued by the politician in the USA because in the US the law works and he would soon expose him.

The journalist also explained that the case is a libel case which means Kennedy Agyapong would have to prove himself in court.

He advised that is better Kennedy stays in the US so they can go to court very fast because he is eager to face off with him in the law court.

Source:Ghpage

