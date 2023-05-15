- Advertisement -

A self-styled Preacher identified as Prophet Jeremiah has in the wake of Kevin Taylor‘s threat to Dr Kwaku Oteng disclosed that Kevin would be deported back to Ghana.

It would be remembered that US-based Ghanaian journalist Kevin Taylor in his fight against Nana Yaa Brefo a media practitioner with Angel TV/FM threatened to bring down the CEO of Angel Broadcasting Network and Adonko bitters.

Following this statement, it’s been alleged that some people are begging Kevin backdoor not to go ahead with his planned exposé on the CEO who they say is a man of peace.

Also Read: Dr Kwaku Oteng is allegedly begging Kevin Taylor behind closed doors

During his time with Abena Gold of Ghpage TV, Prophet Jeremiah Arthur urged Kevin Taylor to bring whatever he has on Adonko Bitters out so Ghanaians would know if there is anything sinister going on.

He continued by saying that there is a spirit backing all businesses including Adonko bitters and this spirit can be good or bad.

He further claimed that Dr Kweku Oteng cannot have this big company and say he has nothing backing his business and this can either be good or bad but for that one, it is between him and his God.

Prophet Jeremiah warned Kevin Taylor to be mindful of where he is heading unless he has evidence backing what he said but for him(Prophet Jeremiah), he knows Kevin has nothing on Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Also Read: “I’ll expose you if you don’t sack Nana Yaa Brefo” – Kevin Taylor tells Dr. Kwaku Oteng

He mentioned that the only thing Kevin can do is to behind close doors and make sure Nana Yaa Brefo is sacked from Angel FM/TV.

Prophet Jeremiah further disclosed that from the way things are going, he is sure someone who also has a deep secret about Kevin Taylor would also bring it out which would make the American government deport him back to Ghana.

Watch the video below:

Read More: “Gyimii” – Okatakyie Afrifra insults Kevin Taylor over his threats to bring down the Adonko