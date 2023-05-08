Controversial Ghanaian political and entertainment critic, Kevin Taylor has angrily on Nana Yaa Brefo for ‘hating’ on Nana Ama Mcbrown.

Ever since the maiden edition of Nana Ama Mcbrown’s show on ONUA TV achieved unprecedented success, Nana Yaa Brefo has been throwing indirect jabs at the actress-cum-TV show host.

In one of her rants, she argued that social media is not all that important as far as traditional media is concerned.

In another rant also, she wildly alleged that Mcbrown bought fake views just to tend and make it seem that her program is now the show of the moment.

Kevin Taylor

Reacting to all these negative comments from Nana Yaa Brefo, Kevin Taylor who’s a known no-nonsense man has thrown heavy insults at the Angel FM presenter.

According to loudmouth Kevin Taylor, Nana Yaa Brefo is pained about the fact that despite spending decades on radio and TV, Mcbrown’s has achieved more success than her.

He additionally rained other heavy insults on her and told her to learn from Mcbrown and stop the hate.

Watch the video below to know more…

