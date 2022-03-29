- Advertisement -

US-based Ghanaian journalist Kevin Taylor after weeks of promoting his exclusive interview with Serwaa Broni has rescheduled the interview to another date.

The interview which was scheduled to come off today was cancelled yesterday by the journalist citing measures being put in place by the government to make sure the interview doesn’t make an impact.

On his With All Due Respect show yesterday, he stated that the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa is trying to sabotage the interview by setting the agenda for the media in the country.

According to him, the advert for his interview has been rolling for weeks now and just a few hours before the interview, the government announces that the President would be in Tamale to commission their interchange on Tuesday 29th March 2022.

Not ending there the government has announced that the President would be in Parliament on 30th March 2022 which is the next day after the interview to present his State of the Nation address which was earlier postponed until further notice.

He also cited the World cup qualifiers between Ghana and Nigeria alongside the State of the Nation Address and the commissioning of the interchange are things that Ghanaians would be talking about for the rest of the week so due to all these reasons he and his team have decided to reschedule the interview.

Kevin Taylor stated emphatically that Serwaa Broni is ever ready to grant the interview any day but the decision was taken by him and his team, not Serwaa Broni.

He announced that the interview would happen between 4th and 8th April 2022 and the advert would only be played 3 hours before the interview.

The journalist who has gained the title ‘notorious’ by some politicians in the country weeks ago announced that he would be granting an exclusive interview with Evelyn known popularly as Serwaa Broni.

Kevin in the build-up stated that Serwaa Broni was going to expose everything about the President on his birthday which happens to be today.