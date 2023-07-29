Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

In the realm of public figures and media personalities, conflicts and rivalries are not uncommon.



Nana Agradaa and Kevin Taylor have been known for their heated exchanges and continuous jabs at each other.



However, a recent twist in the tale has left many surprised as Nana Agradaa has publicly confessed her romantic affair with Kevin Taylor, despite their never-ending feud.



Nana Agradaa and Kevin Taylor’s feud can be traced back to multiple public exchanges, where they spared no opportunity to take jabs at each other.

Their beef was marked by verbal confrontations, accusations, and personal attacks, often played out in videos and social media posts.

During the peak of their feud, Nana Agradaa levelled several controversial allegations against Kevin Taylor and his wife

She accused his wife of infidelity, claiming that she cheated on him, and even went as far as suggesting that their children might not be his biological kids.



These unsubstantiated claims ignited further tensions between the two personalities, leading to more heated confrontations

However, in an unforeseen twist, Nana Agradaa has alleged that she’s now dating Kevin Taylor despite their history of animosity.

In a self-made video, she openly declared her love for him and further asserted that nothing can destroy their newfound bond.



Agradaa stated in the video that Kevin Taylor is now her “side guy” and praised him for being a responsible partner who meets her expectations.

