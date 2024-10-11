Kevin Taylor is the most senseless person in this world – Diana Asamoah fires

Renowned Ghanaian gospel singer, Diana Asamoah, has issued a fiery response to Kevin Taylor for passing demeaning comments about her appearance in a recent video.

During an episode of With All Due Respect, Kevin Taylor took time to mock Asamoah’s outfit, which he claimed was unflattering to her curves.

His harsh commentary on the gospel singer quickly gained attention.

In a new video currently trending on social media, a visibly upset Diana Asamoah did not hold back at describing Kevin Taylor as senseless.

She dismissed the political commentator’s criticisms and labelled him as a “small-minded” person.

Diana Asamoah who appeared clearly irritated, went on to say: “Kevin Taylor is the most senseless person in the world.”