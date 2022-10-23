Kevin Taylor charges on Kwadwo Safo Jnr over ‘Ghanaian Youth are lazy’ comment

- Advertisement -

Kevin Taylor has replied to the son of Apostle Kwadwo Safo, Nana Kwadwo Safo Jnr, following his Tweet that has garnered massive mixed reactions on the internet.

According to Kwadwo Safo Jnr, the government should not be held responsible for the problems most youth face due to laziness and a lackadaisical approach to life.

He explained that the youth of today (Ghanaians emphasis) are honestly lazy Adding that none of them (youth) wants to get their hands dirty.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr admonished that youth in farming is the way forward advising that the youth shouldn’t always eye white-collar jobs but rather plan something and thus go into farming.

“Youth in farming is the way forward. In every small way, anyone can. Plant something, Government isn’t responsible for it all. No. We the youth should also take responsibility,’” Safo Jnr wrote.

Kevin Taylor who seemingly took offence over the Tweet has laid his piece of mind to the businessman. Taylor’s words via post on social media intended to go blunt and express his opinions.

He described Safo Katanka as a bleached guy and his sister Adwoa Safo, a Member of Parliament for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency of the Greater Accra Region of Ghana as ‘mad’.

READ THE POST BELOW: