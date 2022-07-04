type here...
Kevin Taylor launches fresh attack on Second Lady, Samira Bawumia

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kevin-Taylor-(L)-Samira-Bawumia-(R)
Kevin Taylor has ‘dirtied’ the Second Lady of the land, Samira Bawumia in a video making rounds on social media.

The UK-based Ghanaian journalist in the footage used some unprintable words against the Second Lady.

Without mincing words, he dragged Samira Bawumia over a comment she passed years back and capitalised on that to attack her fashion sense and makeup.

‘Pepper Mouth’ Kelvin Taylor in the clip available said that the makeup Samira Bawumia applies on her face if washed can cure the uncurable wrinkles and stretch marks of Nana Agradaa. He said this amid insults.

Kevin Taylor’s affront comes on the back of a comment passed by the Second Lady some years ago where she described his husband, Vice President Dr Bawumia as an “economic Wizkid“.

Apparently, a publication of her comments praising her husband has resurfaced in the wake of the current Ghana – IMF conversation.

Taylor, in an address about the economic hardship in Ghana under the NPP government on his ‘With All Due Respect show’ brought back the old statement as published by Ghanaweb in a screenshot and lambasted Samira.

Take a look at the video below;

    Source:GHPAGE

