type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsKevin Taylor replies Nana Yaa Brefo's insults as their beef about Mcbrown...
News

Kevin Taylor replies Nana Yaa Brefo’s insults as their beef about Mcbrown turns bloody (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Kevin Taylor descends on Nana Yaa Brefo for 'hating' on Nana Ama Mcbrown
- Advertisement -

Kevin Taylor has angrily reacted to the heavy insults Nana Yaa Brefo poured on him yesterday for alleging that she’s jealous and bitter of Mcbrown’s success.

Speaking on his Loud Silence show yesterday, Kevin Taylor who is known for using harsh words on his enemies described Nana Yaa Brefo as an old fool.

According to Kevin Taylor, Nana Yaa Brefo will regret ever beefing with him because he won’t destroy her alone but will add her boss, Dr Kwaku Oteng to his aggressive smear campaign.

READ ALSO: Mcbrown reacts to Nana Yaa Brefo and Kevin Taylor’s fight over her

Nana Yaa Brefo insults Kevin Taylor over Mcbrown

Big Mouth further mocked Nana Yaa Brefo for supposedly looking like a man and also having hard and rough skin.

Infuriated Kevin Taylor dared Nana Yaa Brefo to reply to his fresh attack if she’s the BIG SHARK she claims to be.

Innocent Dr Kwaku Oteng wasn’t also spared, irked Taylor in the video maintained that he will go to any extent to make sure he proves to Dr Kwaku Oteng that he is a force to reckon with and has the influence to cause mayhem to his business and make him poor.

“I am giving Kwaku Oteng 2 weeks. I am giving Angel FM 2 weeks. I am going to hit the eyeball of Kwaku Oteng. 2 Week. I want you people to comeback on radio and say Kevin Taylor said he’ll use 2 weeks to bring down Adonko company. I’ll break the heart of Kwaku Oteng. I will show Ghanaians what is in Adonko and why Adonko should not move on.”

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Nana Ama Mcbrown drops ‘secrets’ behind her ONUA Showtime With Mcbrown program

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: Nana Yaa Brefo insults Kevin Taylor over Mcbrown

    Source:Ghpage

    TODAY

    Wednesday, May 10, 2023
    Accra
    broken clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    74 %
    4.8mph
    75 %
    Wed
    88 °
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    89 °
    Sun
    88 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News