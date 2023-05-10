Kevin Taylor replies Nana Yaa Brefo’s insults as their beef about Mcbrown turns bloody (Video)

- Advertisement -

Kevin Taylor has angrily reacted to the heavy insults Nana Yaa Brefo poured on him yesterday for alleging that she’s jealous and bitter of Mcbrown’s success.

Speaking on his Loud Silence show yesterday, Kevin Taylor who is known for using harsh words on his enemies described Nana Yaa Brefo as an old fool.

According to Kevin Taylor, Nana Yaa Brefo will regret ever beefing with him because he won’t destroy her alone but will add her boss, Dr Kwaku Oteng to his aggressive smear campaign.

Big Mouth further mocked Nana Yaa Brefo for supposedly looking like a man and also having hard and rough skin.

Infuriated Kevin Taylor dared Nana Yaa Brefo to reply to his fresh attack if she’s the BIG SHARK she claims to be.

Innocent Dr Kwaku Oteng wasn’t also spared, irked Taylor in the video maintained that he will go to any extent to make sure he proves to Dr Kwaku Oteng that he is a force to reckon with and has the influence to cause mayhem to his business and make him poor.

“I am giving Kwaku Oteng 2 weeks. I am giving Angel FM 2 weeks. I am going to hit the eyeball of Kwaku Oteng. 2 Week. I want you people to comeback on radio and say Kevin Taylor said he’ll use 2 weeks to bring down Adonko company. I’ll break the heart of Kwaku Oteng. I will show Ghanaians what is in Adonko and why Adonko should not move on.”

