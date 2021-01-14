type here...
GhPage Entertainment Kevin Taylor spotted in Ghana and chilling with some NDC members despite...
Entertainment

Kevin Taylor spotted in Ghana and chilling with some NDC members despite threats (Photos)

By Mr. Tabernacle
GhPage has sighted a picture of one of NDC’s strong and loud figures, Kevin Taylor in Ghana having some good time with his fellow party members.

In the photo available to us, Mr Taylor posed to the camera with Elikem Kotoko, another staunch and well known NDC Member.

Kevin Taylor, despite the threats directed at him by some NPP members, chose to come to Ghana.

Knowing very well the troubles ahead and the enemies he’s made for himself after countless attacks on the NPP government and Nana Akufo-Addo, the journalist looked calm in the picture.

See photo below;

Kevin Taylor was recently in the news after he accused Ken Agyapong of being the mole in the NPP who voted for Alban Bagbin for the speaker of Parliament position.

The combative journalist in a podcast stated that Ken’s baby mama, Adwoa Sarfo, connived with him (Kennedy Agyapong) to oust former speaker of the house, Mike Oquaye from his position at the 8th inauguration of Parliament.

Source:GHPAGE

