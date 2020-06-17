The leader of Glorious Word and Power ministry Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has issued a stern warning to US-based Ghanaian broadcaster Kevin Taylor not to think of coming back to Ghana.

According to Rev. Owusu Bempah, the host of With All Due Respect has been insulting him for some time now and its high time he takes actions at him.

He went on to say, he has been quiet and taking the insults without complaining but he is now fed up and wants to take action.

The preacher stated that he has never insulted former president Mahama for Kevin and his cohort to insult him on social media whenever they come online.

Rev. Owusu Bempah also in the video called on fmr. President John Dramani Mahama to call on Kevin Taylor and advise him to stop insulting him.

He concluded that Kevin Taylor is lucky he is not in the country, he would have shown him where power lies.