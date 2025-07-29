Kevin Taylor storms Kumasi despite warnings

Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Kevin Taylor has finally landed in Kumasi.

In a viral video, Kevin Taylor’s arrival at Kumasi Airport is captured.

In the video, Kevin Taylor neatly dressed couldn’t step down from an aeroplane .

This comes after the media personality hinted at his journey to Kumasi yesterday, July 28, 2025.

Kevin Taylor took to his official Facebook page to write “Kumasi tomorrow”.

While many thought Kevin’s post was nothing serious, many others believed that the media personality meant business.

Ghanaians took to the comment sections of posts that talked about the arrival of Kevin Taylor in Kumasi to express shock.

According to them, they never imagined that after the use of unprintable words on Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu, Kevin Taylor could be bold enough to visit Kumasi.

In other news, some angry Kumasi youth have threatened to deal mercilessly with Kevin Taylor should he visit Kumasi.

