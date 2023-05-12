Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Kevin Taylor has sent a strong indication of his resolve to bring down Dr Kwaku Oteng’s businesses amidst his feud with Nana Yaa Brefo.

The Loud Silence show host launched a scathing attack on Nana Yaa Brefo after she questioned and downplayed the social media numbers garnered by actress Nana Ama McBrown for her Onua Showtime.

Amid their affront, Kevin Taylor vowed to teach Nana Yaa Brefo a lesson for beefing with him.

READ MORE: “Gyimii” – Okatakyie Afrifra insults Kevin Taylor over his threats to bring down the Adonko Company

Her boss and CEO of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), Dr Kwaku Oteng, wasn’t spared as an irked Taylor threatened to expose secrets about his Adonko Company and make sure it is out of the market, giving the business mogul a 2-week ultimatum.

“I am giving Kwaku Oteng 2 weeks. I am giving Angel FM 2 weeks. I am going to hit the eyeball of Kwaku Oteng. 2 Week. I want you people to comeback on radio and say Kevin Taylor said he’ll use 2 weeks to bring down Adonko company. I’ll break the heart of Kwaku Oteng. I will show Ghanaians what is in Adonko and why Adonko should not move on.”

What looked like an empty threat earlier on seems to be a big deal for Kevin Taylor who has vowed to stop at nothing to accomplish his exposé mission.

In his latest video on his feud with Yaa Brefo, Kevin insisted on bringing down Dr Oteng and his companies if he does not sack the journalist from his media house Angel FM.

SEE ALSO: “You’re ignorant” – Kevin Taylor launches another dirty attack on Nana Yaa Brefo

According to Taylor, the journalist exhibited unprofessionalism in her line of work by using the on-air platform and social media platforms of her employer to attack him and his use and needs to be sanctioned according.

He said he will not rest until the contract of every employee of Dr Oteng who was an accomplice in Nana Yaa’s attacks is terminated.

Watch the video below

READ ALSO: I’ll not allow anybody to speak ill about me & or my wife, we have worked hard – Kevin Taylor