Khloe of BBNaija fame marks 27th birthday with raunchy photos

Former housemate of the popular Big Brother Naija show, Khloe is celebrating her 27th birthday today, 29th October 2020.

The beautiful entrepreneur took to Instagram to share stunning photos of herself to mark her special day.

The former housemate wore a white bodysuit revealing her hourglass shape in different photos.

Khloe originally known as Abiri Oluwabusayo Khloe participated in the Big Brother Naija reality Tv show season 3.

The reality star recently admitted undergoing surgery to enlarge her butt after she was exposed by a blogger.

According to Khloe, she had finally acquired the perfect body shape she always desired.