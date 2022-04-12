type here...
She was kicked chest – Osinachi's sister speaks out

By Qwame Benedict
The death of Nigerian musician Osinachi Nwachukwu is still worrying a lot of people looking at the circumstances surrounding it.

A lot of stories have come out indicating how the Ekwueme singer died with the majority of them accusing her husband of being responsible for her death.

The sister of the musician has become the latest person to speak about the unfortunate demise of the singer.

Her sister identified as Chidinma in shedding light on the unfortunate incident revealed that Osinachi has been in an abusive marriage for years but because of her faith in God she prayed and hoped her husband was going to change one day.

Chidinma said that her husband kicked her in the chest during the events that led to the singer’s death.

This landed her in the hospital for five days, where she remained on life support until her untimely death last Friday.

In other news, her husband according to reports has been arrested by the police for his actions.

    Source:Ghpage

