Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Kidi drops the first reaction after Accra FM presenter sacked him from a live interview

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Afrobeat singer, Kidi yesterday had the most embarrassing moment of his life when Nana Romeo of Accra FM sacked him from a live interview for showing up late.

The host, according to him felt frustrated and disappointed in Kidi for showing up late for the second time on the show, hence his action.

Kidi, on the other hand, apologized for his actions, and also expressed his dissatisfaction about the manner in which Nana Romeo, the show host spoke to him.

Well, following this, Kidi took to social media to drop his first reaction when he was humiliated for being late.

In a tweet, Kidi registered his displeasure. He wrote; “It’s well” meaning regardless of what happened he’s okay with everything and has moved on.

After the incident, there have been several reactions from core media personalities. Social media uses also have blasted the Accra FM presenter for disrespecting the artiste on live radio.

