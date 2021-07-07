- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician Dennis Nana Dwamena popularly known as Kidi has replied social media users who slammed him over the price of his concert ticket.

In a tweet, the ‘Touch It’ hitmaker indicated that people who can’t afford tables should purchase the standard ticket which is cheap.

According to Kidi, he is fed up with the negativity adding that those who won’t come to his concert should keep scrolling.

“The negativity some of you ooze dey bore. If you won’t come, keep scrolling. It’s very simple. If you can’t afford tables there are standard ticket prices. You people for stop the negativity smh”, Kidi tweeted.

See tweet below;

The musician angered some netizens after he released the prices for his upcoming concert dubbed ‘Kidi Live in Concert’.

They complained about the exorbitant prices for the ticket without regard to the current economic situation in the country.

The highest price for the ticket is 15,000 cedis and the least price is 3,000 cedis.