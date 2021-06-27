- Advertisement -

KiDi failed to clinch the award for Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) as he lost the most coveted prize on the night to Gospel Artiste Diana Hamilton.

Many were rooting for the Lynx Entertainment signee to win the coveted prize considering his outstanding performance in the year under review but unfortunately, that did not happen.

The award went to Diana Hamilton who beat off tight competition from KiDi, Adina, Kuami Eugene, Medikal, Sarkodie to win the topmost prize at the ceremony held at the Fantasy Dome.

KiDi, who couldn’t handle the shock, stormed out of the auditorium in disappointment as it became clear that his dreams had been dashed.

Watch the video below.

Although KiDi managed to bag four awards including, Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year, EP of the year, Highlife song of the year, and Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year, it appears he wanted to cap it all with the Artiste of the Year.

Diana Hamilton is the first female Gospel Artiste to take home the ultimate award in VGMA’s 22-year history.

The Adom hitmaker also won three other award on the night.

She won the Gospel Artiste of the Year after coming top of her competitors, Akesse Brempong, Joe Mettle, Celestine Donkor, Empress Gifty, MOG Music, Efe Grace, Eric Jeshrun.

Hamilton also bagged awards for the Best Gospel Song Of The Year and the Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year, with her popular song, ‘Adom’.

Watch the video of moment Diana Hamilton was crowned artiste of the year below: