Lynx Entertainment signee, KiDi, has been trending on the internet for the past 24 hours for obvious reasons.

After a series of old unsavoury tweets from his archives were exposed by an anonymous tweep, the singer has since been used as a sacrificial lamb by netizens.

From describing former John president John Mahama as useless, Delay as an illiterate and insulting the memory of late president Atta Mills – It can be emphatically stated that KiDi was a cyber bully before meeting fame.

Apparently, in 2020, a set of disgusting and cynical tweets from KiDi were dug by tweeps which made him trend on a very bad note.

He later apologized and seeked for mercy because according to him, he was young and naive when he made those comments.

And he has also grown up to appreciate the efforts of others who he earlier disrespected.

Take a look at KiDi’s 2020 apology to the people he disrespected on the internet precisely Twitter about a decade ago;

Below are screenshots of some of the old tweets that have Landed KiDi in a troll pit.

Just a few sentences of apologies can never wipe out all the insults and attacks he directed at people.

A typical example of “No one knows tomorrow”, that’s why we must live a kind and generous life even on social media.