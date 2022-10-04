- Advertisement -

Ghanaian high-life and afrobeats singer and songwriter, Dennis Nana Dwamena, better known as KiDi, has finally spoken after he dominated headlines for the wrong reasons.

In the last few days, the ‘Sugar Daddy’ singer topped Twitter trends following the resurfacing of his old tweets.

Apparently, KiDi’s old tweets were savage and he shared those posts when he was young and naive. He had no idea internet never forgets and also Karma works so fast.

The old viral tweets received massive reactions and most Users lashed him while others made fun of a then young ‘mr nobody.

Well, the ‘Enjoyment’ hitmaker has reacted to the tweets. According to him, he’s not happy about the tweets. KiDi in an interview mentioned that he’s not proud of his past.

He disclosed that he was brought to the notice of his old tweets that took the trend on social media when he was in the middle of his EP listening.

“I remember when it happened I was at my EP listening session. I had to leave in the middle of it because I broke down in the middle of people who were around. It was just a lot. I had to leave and go home,” KiDi recounted.

He made these remarks in an interview on the radio. KiDi revealed further that he received threats after the old tweets reemerged on the internet. He said his family is taking the blow.