KiDi explains why it would be hard for him to get a broken heart

- Advertisement -

Lynx Entertainment signee KiDi is among the new crop of exciting artistes in the country.

The singer’s latest song Spiritual which features his label mate Kuami Eugene and Nigerian artiste Patoranking is currently topping the charts.

However, KiDi inspite of being a love song crooner has claimed to be stone hearted.

In a recent interview on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM’s Kastle Drive with Amansan Krakye, KiDi spoke extensively about the trajectory of his career and the fact that it would be hard for him to be heartbroken.

Interestingly, KiDi explained that being an Arsenal supporter has everything to do with it.

He expressed that his favorite team has broken his heart on so many occasions that there’s nothing left to break again.

His purported immunity to heartbreak especially regarding his relationship with women is fascinating.

Good for him!