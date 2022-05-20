- Advertisement -

Singer KiDi was given a presidential reception on his return to his alma mater, Accra Academy.

The VGMA Artiste of the Year was welcomed to the precincts of the school with students and staff lining up to meet him.

The cadets of the school were tasked to escort his car and provide personal security to the “Golden Boy.”

KiDi given presidential reception on visit to alma mater Accra Academy

KiDi is a former student of Accra Academy thus his return to the school was more of nostalgia and a mixture of sadness and happiness.

Teachers and students are seen shouting his name and outdoing each other to catch his attention.

KiDi schooled at Accra Academy before moving to the University of Ghana to continue his education. It was there he nurtured his singing abilities, went to the MTN Hitmaker which he won and rose to the limelight.