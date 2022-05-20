type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentKiDi given presidential reception on visit to alma mater Accra Academy
Entertainment

KiDi given presidential reception on visit to alma mater Accra Academy

By Albert
KiDi given presidential reception on visit to alma mater Accra Academy
- Advertisement -

Singer KiDi was given a presidential reception on his return to his alma mater, Accra Academy.

The VGMA Artiste of the Year was welcomed to the precincts of the school with students and staff lining up to meet him.

The cadets of the school were tasked to escort his car and provide personal security to the “Golden Boy.”

KiDi given presidential reception on visit to alma mater Accra Academy

KiDi is a former student of Accra Academy thus his return to the school was more of nostalgia and a mixture of sadness and happiness.

Teachers and students are seen shouting his name and outdoing each other to catch his attention.

KiDi schooled at Accra Academy before moving to the University of Ghana to continue his education. It was there he nurtured his singing abilities, went to the MTN Hitmaker which he won and rose to the limelight.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, May 20, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    84.7 ° F
    84.7 °
    84.7 °
    67 %
    2.4mph
    94 %
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News