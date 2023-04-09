Where is KiDi? – Here’s the latest on the singer’s health as rumours of him being down with STROKE heighten

- Advertisement -

Ghanaians are still not happy with the sudden absence of the ‘SUGAR DADDY’ KiDi in the wake of rumours that have spread like wildfire that he is seriously down by a stroke.

LYNX Entertainment signee, Dennis Nana Dwamena professionally known as KiDi is reportedly very ill and has gotten bedridden in the process.

The ‘Say Cheese’ hitmaker whose last post on Instagram confirms that he’s currently battling a chronic illness has been absent from social media since 14th February 2023.

In his last emotional post, KiDi exclusively revealed that his current health condition won’t permit him to perform at his GoldenBoy North American tour hence it has been postponed and the new dates will be communicated to his fans very soon.

He additionally revealed that he was left with no other option than to reschedule his tour dates because if he pushes himself to perform, his already weakened health status might deteriorate and land him in a critical condition.

KiDi’s post gave rise to depressing rumours that have taken over social media trends alleging that he’s down with a stroke which we can’t confirm.

However, days ago when the rumours started spreading across social media, the CEO of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah shot down the rumours circulating about KiDi’s health.

According to him, there’s no speck of truth in the reports and has urged fans and followers of the musician to ignore the fast-trending speculations.

Since the day Richie came to the public space to react to the issue, the worry of Ghanaians about the VGMA award-winning artiste is becoming worse by day.

They say before they can believe that the Ladies Man – KiDi is not down with a Stroke as it is believed, the management should update his socials with a video of him speaking to the fans. Anything aside that could affirm their beliefs.