Recall that in December last year, IGP Dampare warned religious leaders who are fond of dropping frightening prophecies about our celebrities to put an end to such barbaric behaviour because it causes unwarranted fear and panic.

Notable pastors who normally gave out fear-inspiring prophecies have all heeded IGP Dampare’s warning.

But a young budding prophet who calls himself Senior-Doctor has proved stubborn and caused fear and panic on the internet with his doom prophecy about KiDi.

Speaking in a short video, Prophet Senior Doctor emphatically stated that KiDi will go mad very soon.

Going into details, Senior Doctor explained that the singer will go mad while performing to multitudes at a concert.

After going mad on stage, he will strip himself naked in front of the patrons of the event and his manhood will be seen by all.

According to Senior Doctor who is obviously seeking attention, KiDi’s impending madness stems from the fact that he has offended the country and he will dearly pay for his sins.

Senior Doctor cursed himself that if the prophecy fails to come to pass, God should condemn him.

Watch the video below to know more…

Fans of the LYNX Entertainment signee have called on IGP Dampare to immediately call for the arrest of Prophet Senior Doctor because he has disobeyed the law and needs to be crucified.