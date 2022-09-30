type here...
Young stripper KiDi is a mess – Kevin Taylor subtly teases KiDi over old tweets

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kevin Taylor (L) KiDi (R)
Kevin Taylor has subtly teased afrobeats singer-songwriter Dennis Nana Dwamena, better known as KiDi over the resurfacing of his old tweets.

Musician KiDi, since Wednesday late afternoon, has been dominating Twitter trends.

The singer found himself in trouble when some Twitter users pulled up his old tweets again.

The singer was seen to take swipes at former Presidents John Mahama, John Agyekum Kufour and President Akufo-Addo.

He also openly talked about his “relationship” with TV show host Anita Akuffo back in primary school and many others that people find offensive.

Before fame, KiDi was very ruthless and fearless on the internet. Well, many social media users are still shocked as to how KiDi was a cyberbully before he became a mainstream artist.

Kevin Taylor joined in the conversation and took on KiDi’s cavalcade of tweets from 2013. Taylor said the Musician is a mess. He called him a young stripper.

    Source:GHPAGE

