Ghanaian high-life, afrobeat singer-songwriter and Lynx Entertainment signee Dennis Nana Dwamena popularly known as Kidi have in a new on social media shown the face of his cute and handsome son, Zane.

It could be remembered that somewhere in the latter part of 2019, Kidi in an interview revealed that he had a son whom he had kept from the public space for all these while. Its came as a shock to all though.

Well, after keeping his son’s identity on the low for that long time, Kidi has finally shown the face of his son in another Daddy goal video on Instagram. It’s beautiful. They two were jamming to his ‘SayCheese” song.

SEE ALSO PHOTOS OF KIDI AND SON, ZANE;