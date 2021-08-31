KiDi’s ‘Touch It’ song gets international appeal as Indians jams to it

- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat singer-songwriter-producer, Dennis Nana Dwamena, better known as KiDi, has gained international appeal with his ‘Touch It’ song.

The song was released this year (2021). It was produced by KiDi himself and Richie Mensah (CEO of Lynx Entertainment). The song is a lead single of his ‘Golden Boy’ album.

‘Touch It‘ following its release here in Ghana had many of the music lovers jamming to it with some making snaps with it on social media as a sign of expressing their love for the good tune by the ‘Sugar Daddy’.

Across the country, at parties, weddings, get-togethers and even at some funerals this song finds its way to sweeping people off their feet to the dancing floor. It’s a banger!

Some top Indian stars have also jumped on the music, dancing and creating a dance challenge out of it. In a video sighted online, Farah Khan Kunder, an Indian film director, dancer and choreographer and her celebrity friends dancing to the song of KiDi.

