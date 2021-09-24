New Report; Takoradi woman’s 1st son is not her current husband’s child

- Advertisement -

The Takoradi kidnapping case of Josephine Panyin Mensah in the past few days has become a topic of national interest, almost everyone is talking about it.

The story is kinda confusing and controversial because reports from the family of the woman, police and medical records do not correspond.

It was earlier established that the kidnapped but the found woman was 9-months pregnant and due for delivery before he was captured by kidnappers on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

However, per the new report at hand, Mrs Josephine is yet to have a child with her current husband (Michael Simons) as her first son is not her current husband’s biological child.

The woman, according to sources has a child from a previous relationship.

It is alleged that she has been trying over the years to conceive in her current relationship but to no avail as her husband in recent times has been worried over their failure to conceive

Sources say the husband has expressed his concerns with the family of his wife especially her mother over the daughter’s inability to bring forth a child which he expects so much from her.

The special aide of the Western Regional Minister in an interview has confirmed this new report from sources, he revealed Josephine Mensah married her husband with the child.

The Ghana Police Service has disclosed all three tests at the Axim Government Hospital, the Takoradi Hospital and the Effia Nkwanta Government Hospital to ascertain whether Josephine Panyin Mensah was indeed pregnant at the time she was reported missing turned out negative.

