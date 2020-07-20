- Advertisement -

Popular young Ghanaian youTubers, known as Kiki and Jay have ended their enviable relationship after four years of dating.

The young couple became a social media sensation after a romantic video of them went viral that caught the attention of many.

They became ‘Ghana’s favourite couple’ and were always displaying their love and affection towards each other.

Well, in a video, Kiki amid tears explained why their loving relationship came to an end after four years.

According to him, Jay broke up with him via a text message without explaining the reason for the separation.

“It was hard for me because she was all I had. I really don’t have anyone, it was just her and my mum.

What hurts the most is that after being together for four years, you send me a text message to break up with me. I didn’t break up with her, she left me “, Kiki revealed amid tears.

Some believe their break up is just one of their pranks as this is not the first time they have played such tricks on their followers.

Watch the video below;

Kiki and Jay were an inspiration to many who had given up on love but it’s unfortunate that their relationship has come to an end.