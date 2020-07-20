type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Kiki and Jay split-up after four years
Lifestyle

Kiki and Jay split-up after four years

Avatar
By Lizbeth Brown
Updated:
Kiki and Jay
- Advertisement -

Popular young Ghanaian youTubers, known as Kiki and Jay have ended their enviable relationship after four years of dating.

The young couple became a social media sensation after a romantic video of them went viral that caught the attention of many.

They became ‘Ghana’s favourite couple’ and were always displaying their love and affection towards each other.

Well, in a video, Kiki amid tears explained why their loving relationship came to an end after four years.

According to him, Jay broke up with him via a text message without explaining the reason for the separation.

“It was hard for me because she was all I had. I really don’t have anyone, it was just her and my mum.

What hurts the most is that after being together for four years, you send me a text message to break up with me. I didn’t break up with her, she left me “, Kiki revealed amid tears.

Some believe their break up is just one of their pranks as this is not the first time they have played such tricks on their followers.

Watch the video below;

Kiki and Jay were an inspiration to many who had given up on love but it’s unfortunate that their relationship has come to an end.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, July 20, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
74 %
4.8mph
20 %
Mon
80 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
79 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News