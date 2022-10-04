- Advertisement -

Kiki Montana of “Kiki and Jay” fame is being trolled on Twitter after he took a swipe at his former lover Jasmine Boateng in a new video.

For many who recall, the popular Ghanaian couple served their fans relationship goals with videos of their dating journey on YouTube between 2016 to 2020 when they parted ways.

Jasmine apparently asked for the breakup after four years of dating, before she flew to Canada to further her education.

Kiki on the hand had been struggling to overcome the heartbreak for the past two years.

He recently unveiled his new girlfriend named Precious and is yet again replicating exactly what he did with his ex-girlfriend on YouTube and on various social media platforms.

In a recent video, Kiki and Precious threw shade at someone for not being able to flaunt their partner on social media despite claiming to be in love with them.

Kiki of Kiki and Jay fame is shading Jay his ex

for not showing her new man's face in her recent goals video pic.twitter.com/tIxjFi4x3u — SIKAOFFICIAL? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) October 3, 2022

However, the comment by Kiki and his new lover Precious has been viewed by many as a thinly veiled reference to Jasmine.

It comes a few days after she posted a video announcing she had also found herself her new beau but chose to hide his identity for reasons best known to her.

Kiki Montana of Kiki and Jay fame can run mad after seeing Jasmine Boateng’s lastest video with new bae



??Abrokyire – 1 ??Abenkwan – 0 pic.twitter.com/MV7iNYJmiV — Miss Hype????? (@ohenewaa233) September 28, 2022

While some believe Kiki has not gotten over Jasmine and probably continues to cry himself to sleep every night, others suggest he’s still depressed even after 2 years of the breakup.

According to netizens who have been trolling Kiki following his video, the girl he’s currently dating doesn’t come anywhere close to his ex Jasmine.

In fact, Precious is deemed as a “downgrade” and also at the receiving end of the trolls.

Check out some of the comments below

This is why Kiki & Jay Are Trending. pic.twitter.com/1AU6uTW6dz — Kwadwo Sheldon Tv (@KwadwosheldonTv) October 3, 2022

Kiki really dey go through it forken. It’s been years and your man still can’t move on, man lost a baddie and hasn’t been the same again ?? — KELEWELE JOINT ? (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) October 3, 2022

Ah u squad see this ??????? pic.twitter.com/lIpFKw6hiR — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) October 3, 2022

Oh chale the Kiki guy dey need help or what? I make sad for am sef. — fuego (@AmoakoDarko) October 3, 2022

They’re dragging Kiki for going through broken heart but why will you call the girl he’s now dating a downgrade? It’s not cool, respect women. — Dr King Uchiha Winter (@I_Am_Winter) October 3, 2022

Kiki needs to heal. He’s no longer the cutie I saw him to be. He looks wretched asf

Breakfast na your mate?? — ??CallmeSafoa?? (@safoa_xoxo) October 3, 2022

Kiki change like 10 girls since jasmine. Ebi wild ? — Jaabs ? (@mo_jaabs) October 3, 2022

Kiki show ein new love and boys dey move to am so? So person can't love again ? — NUAMAHONLINE.COM (@nuamahonline) October 3, 2022

Kiki and Jay first broke the internet when a video of them kissing and having fun went viral and people began to fall in love with them because of how cute they looked together.

They went ahead to make money from what people loved about them by getting a monetized YouTube channel.

Explaining how they separated, Kiki said Jay called it quits through a text message. The pain of losing her made him break down in tears on camera.

Kiki and Jay were an inspiration to many who had given up on love but it’s unfortunate that their relationship came to an end.