Kiki Montana of “Kiki and Jay” fame is being trolled on Twitter after he took a swipe at his former lover Jasmine Boateng in a new video.
For many who recall, the popular Ghanaian couple served their fans relationship goals with videos of their dating journey on YouTube between 2016 to 2020 when they parted ways.
Jasmine apparently asked for the breakup after four years of dating, before she flew to Canada to further her education.
Kiki on the hand had been struggling to overcome the heartbreak for the past two years.
He recently unveiled his new girlfriend named Precious and is yet again replicating exactly what he did with his ex-girlfriend on YouTube and on various social media platforms.
In a recent video, Kiki and Precious threw shade at someone for not being able to flaunt their partner on social media despite claiming to be in love with them.
However, the comment by Kiki and his new lover Precious has been viewed by many as a thinly veiled reference to Jasmine.
It comes a few days after she posted a video announcing she had also found herself her new beau but chose to hide his identity for reasons best known to her.
While some believe Kiki has not gotten over Jasmine and probably continues to cry himself to sleep every night, others suggest he’s still depressed even after 2 years of the breakup.
According to netizens who have been trolling Kiki following his video, the girl he’s currently dating doesn’t come anywhere close to his ex Jasmine.
In fact, Precious is deemed as a “downgrade” and also at the receiving end of the trolls.
Check out some of the comments below
Kiki and Jay first broke the internet when a video of them kissing and having fun went viral and people began to fall in love with them because of how cute they looked together.
They went ahead to make money from what people loved about them by getting a monetized YouTube channel.
Explaining how they separated, Kiki said Jay called it quits through a text message. The pain of losing her made him break down in tears on camera.
Kiki and Jay were an inspiration to many who had given up on love but it’s unfortunate that their relationship came to an end.