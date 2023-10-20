- Advertisement -

The family of the late CEO of KikiBees and Noire Lounge Bennett Adomah Agyekum has announced December 10, 2023, as the day for the burial of their son and father.

According to the family, the funeral would take place at the forecourt of the East Legon Executive Clubhouse.

This was made at his one-week observation which came off yesterday 19th October 2023 and also saw scores of families, friends and loved ones in attendance.

The one-week observation was organised under strict security including preventing people from taking photos and coverage of the happenings at the grounds.

The security at the observation was so tight that some media houses or journalists were allowed access to the venue.

According to a source, the reason for this action from the family is because they claimed the media was giving unfair and disparaging reports on the death of the late CEO.

As it stands now, the alleged girlfriend has been arrested and assisting the Ghana Police in investigating the matter.

On the other hand, the family of the late Bennett Adomah Agyekum have rejected the police finding which suggested that the deceased was high on drugs which led to a fight between him and his girlfriend.

The family stated that the Police are just trying to ruin their son’s reputation by tagging him as a drug addict but they(the family) believe he was assassinated.