News

Kikibees owner’s girlfriend allegedly arrested after he was reportedly stabbed to death inside her room

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Kikibees owner's girlfriend allegedly arrested after he was reportedly stabbed to death inside her room
According to these new claims, Mr Ben had just arrived from Amsterdam just a few days ago and decided to cool off at his lounge yesterday.

After spending some quality time inside his lounge, he decided to drive home and that’s how he met his untimely death.

Initially, the reports that trended on social media alleged that the assailants tried to take his gold Rolex watch during the scuffle.

However, according to an insider, Mr Ben was stabbed to death inside his girlfriend’s room.

It’s quite unclear if Mr Ben was stabbed by his said girlfriend or another man he met inside his lover’s apartment.

Ghanaians are currently waiting to read the police’s report on this heartwrenching story.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

