Kikibees owner’s girlfriend allegedly arrested after he was reportedly stabbed to death inside her room

- Advertisement -

Fresh reports that have taken over social media trends allege that the girlfriend of the late Mr Ben has been arrested to assist the police in ongoing investigations.

According to these new claims, Mr Ben had just arrived from Amsterdam just a few days ago and decided to cool off at his lounge yesterday.

READ ALSO: “Snitching” – Deep details about the death of the owner of Kikibees surface online

After spending some quality time inside his lounge, he decided to drive home and that’s how he met his untimely death.

Initially, the reports that trended on social media alleged that the assailants tried to take his gold Rolex watch during the scuffle.

However, according to an insider, Mr Ben was stabbed to death inside his girlfriend’s room.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

It’s quite unclear if Mr Ben was stabbed by his said girlfriend or another man he met inside his lover’s apartment.

Ghanaians are currently waiting to read the police’s report on this heartwrenching story.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Rare footage of the lifeless body of the owner of Kikibees leaves Ghanaians teary – Watch

READ ALSO: He got stabbed inside his girlfriend’s room – Fresh details about Kikibees’s owner’s death surfaces (Video)