One of the junior pastors of Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah identified as Nana Adu Berchie in a viral video has claimed that laws do not work in Ghana.

The protege of the popular man in the footage boldly asserted anyone can kill and walk free in Ghana, nothing will happen to that person.

Having said, this he further stated that he’s personally going to kill anybody who steps on his toes thus will shoot and kill anybody who pesters him.

This video popped up right after he and another supposed junior pastor of Owusu Bempah wielded a gun on live TV threatening Nana Agradaa to deal with her.

Apparently, this video pushed the Ghana Police to initiate the arrest of Rev Owusu Bempah last Sunday 12th September 2021.