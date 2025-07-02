type here...
Entertainment

Kill me if Bawumia does not win NPP primaries- Chief Agoloso

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian fetish priest named Chief Agoloso has stated that Ghanaians should kill him if Dr. Bawumia does not emerge the winner in the upcoming NPP primaries.

The fetish priest made the statement while speaking with Razak Ghana on Razak Ghana TV.

Chief Agoloso disclosed that, spiritually, Dr. Bawumia has already won the NPP primaries.

When asked why he believes Dr. Bawumia and not Hom. Kennedy Agyapong would win the NPP primaries, Chief Agoloso stated that Dr. Bawumia is fortified, and the same cannot be said about Kennedy Agyapong.

According to Chief Agoloso, Kennedy Agyapong is focusing on following men and women of God more than taking his spiritual life seriously.

Meanwhile, Chief Agoloso bragged that he is a powerful man behind many men and women of God in Ghana.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Kyinkyinaa Twan sadly reveals how Sarkodie ended his career

Frederick Nuamah Sacked Me From Adom- Delay

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Wednesday, July 2, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Husband catches wife with another man in their bedroom

Men fighting

King Paluta hurls insults at guest 

King Paluta

PHOTOS: Dada Joe extradited to the US

Dada Joe Extradition

I went to my boyfriend for him to sleep with me every day- 13-year-old girl who beats her mother says

Wife storms husband’s secret wedding to destroy the event

Wife storms wedding
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways