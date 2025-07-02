Kill me if Bawumia does not win NPP primaries- Chief Agoloso

Ghanaian fetish priest named Chief Agoloso has stated that Ghanaians should kill him if Dr. Bawumia does not emerge the winner in the upcoming NPP primaries.

The fetish priest made the statement while speaking with Razak Ghana on Razak Ghana TV.

Chief Agoloso disclosed that, spiritually, Dr. Bawumia has already won the NPP primaries.

When asked why he believes Dr. Bawumia and not Hom. Kennedy Agyapong would win the NPP primaries, Chief Agoloso stated that Dr. Bawumia is fortified, and the same cannot be said about Kennedy Agyapong.

According to Chief Agoloso, Kennedy Agyapong is focusing on following men and women of God more than taking his spiritual life seriously.

Meanwhile, Chief Agoloso bragged that he is a powerful man behind many men and women of God in Ghana.